Week 9: CI's SEC Power Rankings

The Cats Illustrated SEC Power Rankings are updated every week to reflect the latest happenings across the league. But they strive to take the full season into account while also balancing in momentum and how teams are playing now.

Here they are after Week 9 action.

1. Georgia

Someone can make the case that they don't think Georgia is the best team in the SEC but they've only lost one game, to Alabama (in a series they notoriously struggle in), and they won at No. 1 Texas. For now, just assume they're going to be a very difficult out once they playoff rolls around, even if they aren't the obvious favorite to win it.

2. Texas

Texas had things under control 24-10 against Vanderbilt but they had to sweat to finish it out. No worries, any road conference win is a good thing and that was a bounce back after the home loss to UGA. The Horns are still in great shape to reach the playoff but that game against A&M at the end of the year is very interesting.

3. Texas A&M

The Aggies continue rolling in Mike Elko's first year and they're starting to look more and more legit. After falling behind 17-7 against LSU, the Aggies stormed back, winning the rest of the game 31-6. Texas A&M is officially a strong playoff contender and they have a legitimate chance to win the SEC as well. The Aggies remain undefeated in league play.

4. Tennessee

The No. 7 Vols host Kentucky this weekend and it's tough to see their defense letting them slip up in this game. Like all the teams above the Vols are still very much in the running for the playoff, but they're leaning heavily on the defense and don't look as complete as some of the other top teams in the nation.

5. Alabama

The Crimson Tide is 0-2 on the road in the state of Tennessee and undefeated against everybody else. It's not like you can write this team off in the big picture. They blew out Missouri and did beat Georgia. The defense was stifling against the Tigers in Tuscaloosa. They have no more margin for error the rest of the way.

6. Ole Miss

As we watch more football the Rebels' loss to Kentucky at home looks like one of the more surprising outcomes of the season, even more so than when it happened. Ole Miss is ranked in the top-20 and is hanging on for dear life in the playoff picture. This is a program that pushed all the chips in this year and even with the 26-14 home win against Oklahoma, they just haven't been nearly as elite as we expected.

7. LSU

Garrett Nussmeier continues to put up monster numbers. He went for more than 400 yards in that loss to A&M. But the completion percentage is low and the Tigers collapsed in College Station after a strong start. All season long this has looked like a team that could compete with anybody, but it's hard to trust them to stay at that level consistently.

8. Arkansas

The Razorbacks won 58-25 in Starkville over the weekend and have one of the nation's most prolific offenses. Arkansas is 5-3 and 3-2 in the SEC. They have three top-25 opponents remaining in Texas, LSU, and Missouri. They have been one of the league's positive surprises this year, even after squandering that early game against Oklahoma State.

9. Missouri

Like Ole Miss, but to a greater degree, Missouri has disappointed this year. Sure, they're only 6-2, but what are they hanging their hat on? They were shut out by Alabama and outclassed by Texas A&M. This team racks up wins against teams that are average or worse, but haven't been on the same level as the top of the conference.

10. Florida

The Gators are tough to place but they're trending in the right direction and DJ Lagway gives them some energy and explosiveness they haven't had recently. Florida is a 16.5-point underdog to UGA this weekend in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, but they're now an interesting team and are still competing for a bowl berth. We didn't think that looked likely for a while.

11. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt needs to win another game to reach bowl eligibility. The Commodores made things interesting late against No. 5 Texas but came up short in their bid for two big-time wins on the season. But they showed once again they believe they can compete with anyone, and if they lull you into their type of game, they're very dangerous.

12. South Carolina

The Gamecocks are what they are. They can really get after you and cause some problems with their athleticism and strength up front on defense but there are some limitations beyond that. Given that we didn't expect much from USC coming into the season there have been some bright moments, but they aren't nearly as complete as many of the teams ranked above.

13. Oklahoma

Sooner fans are in anguish with Oklahoma 1-4 in the league. That's a black eye for a proud program, but the offense has been terrible this season. The defense was good enough to give them a chance against Ole Miss, but that offense...

14. Auburn

The Tigers fell behind 10-0 to Kentucky early but proceeded to absolutely dominate the rest of the game. Auburn has looked pretty good at times aside from turnovers this year. We'll see if winning that first SEC game gives them the confidence to make some noise the rest of the way.

15. Kentucky

This team seems to be lost after an ugly home loss to Auburn, when the coaching staff went with Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback in the second half. They're winless at home in the SEC and have nothing to hang their hats on when it comes to offense. The defense has taken a step back the last couple of weeks.

16. Mississippi State

MSU has been in the basement here for almost the entire season. If UK played Mississippi State right now, neither fan base would be confident, but you have to look at the whole body of work for the season as well and that's why the Bulldogs are at the bottom.