PHOTO GALLERY: Governor's Cup 2024
First impressions from the Cats' 105-76 win over the Panthers.
Georgia State played a competitive game but Kentucky pulled away late.
Cats Illustrated has learned that Minnesota safety commitment Grant Grayton will be taking an official visit to
Kentucky has offered Alijah Arenas, another five-star out of California. He is the son of Gilbert Arenas.
First impressions from the Cats' 105-76 win over the Panthers.
Georgia State played a competitive game but Kentucky pulled away late.