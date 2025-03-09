Strong pitching helps Cats clinch series over Wofford

Ethan Walker and Scott Rouse combined to hold Wofford to a lone unearned run Sunday as the Wildcats clinched their three-game series over the Terriers with a 2-1 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

No. 23 Kentucky (12-2) came up with clutch plays late in the game, turning a double-play in the eighth inning with two Wofford runners on base and stranding the tying run at second in the ninth inning to preserve the win.

Walker started for the Cats and worked the first five innings. The junior left-hander allowed only two hits and struck out four while walking none.

Rouse (3-0) earned the win, tossing the last four innings. The senior right-hander allowed an unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

Offensively, the Cats were led by a double from Tyler Bell and RBI hits from Patrick Herrera and Devin Burkes. UK made the most of just six hits on the day.

Kentucky has one non-conference game remaining before opening SEC play. The Cats will play host to Northern Illinois on Tuesday in a recently scheduled game to make up for a few cancellations earlier this season. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET at KPP.