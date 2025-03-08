Advertisement
Published Mar 8, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky Talks 91-83 win over Missouri
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, forward Andrew Carr and guard Koby Brea addressed the media after the No. 19 Wildcats' 91-83 win over No. 15 Missouri on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Mo.

