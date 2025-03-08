Cats draw 6 seed for SEC Tournament

When the dust settled on a historic regular season for the league, Kentucky landed with the No. 6 seed for next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Kentucky (21-10, 10-8) will play on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena against the winner of the opening-round matchup between No. 11 Georgia and No. 14 Oklahoma. The Wildcats' first game will tip off at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The Cats split their two games with the Bulldogs and Sooners this season. UK defeated Oklahoma 83-82 last week in Norman, Okla. Mark Pope's squad lost to Georgia 82-69 on Jan. 7 in Athens, Ga.

The 16-team SEC Tournament will be the largest in league history with Oklahoma and Texas competing for the first time.

UK earned the No. 6 seed after a series of events on the final day of the regular season, including the Cats' 91-83 win at Missouri.

Should the Cats win their first game, they would play the late game again on Friday night against No. 3 Alabama. The Crimson Tide swept the regular-season series with UK, winning 102-97 in Lexington on Jan. 18 and 96-83 on Feb. 22 in Tuscaloosa.

Kentucky's side of the bracket also features No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Missouri, No. 10 Mississippi State, and No. 15 LSU.

The semifinals are slated for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and the finals will be played Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



