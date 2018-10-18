Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 12:29:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Offer Analysis: Cats make a move with 2019 Georgia receiver

Tue1jcnx54frdpdy3ce6
Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

This time of year most of a coaching staff's new offers are going out to high school juniors or even younger players. When an offer goes out to a senior, it's noteworthy. Most of the players a scho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}