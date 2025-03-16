Advertisement
Published Mar 16, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope Talks NCAA Tourney Draw
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope discussed the Wildcats' 3 seed draw and matchup with Troy on Friday in the Midwest Region in Milwaukee, Wisc.

