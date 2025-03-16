Cats drop opening SEC series at Georgia as pitching falters

Kentucky's first test in SEC play came against a stiff challenge in the form of No. 4 Georiga.

The Bulldogs pummelled the Wildcats' pitching staff on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series at Foley Field in Athens, winning 17-10.

Georgia (21-2, 2-1 SEC) banged out 15 hits -- including four home runs -- drew nine walks and took advantage of four hit batsmen and some sloppy defensive play by UK.

Robbie Burnett led UGA with a 4-for-4 day at the plate, driving in five runs. Henry Hunter added two home runs and drove in three for the Bulldogs.

Georgia scored in all but two of their trips to the plate, including a seven-run third that erased a 4-1 UK lead and a five-run sixth that helped break open a 10-10 tie.

No. 23 Kentucky (14-4, 1-2 SEC) was not able to capitalize on the early lead after getting home runs by Luke Lawrence, Cole Hage, and Devin Burkes in its first two trips to the plate.

Trailing 15-10 in the seventh inning, the Cats had one more chance to get back in the game, but struck out in back-to-back at-bats after loading the bases.

Brian Zeldin (1-0) earned the win with 3.2 innings of strong relief work out of the UGA bullpen. He struck out seven of the 18 batters he faced to slow down the Cats' relentless comeback attempts.

Simon Gregerson (0-1) took the loss out of the UK bullpen, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over two innings on the mound.

Pitching was an issue throughout the weekend for Nick Mingione's club. Kentucky scored 26 runs in the three-game series, including 10 on both Saturday and Sunday. The Cats won Game 2 10-7.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park against Murray State. First pitch is slated for 6:30 ET.



