UK a 4 seed in NCAA women's tourney, hosting first two rounds

The Kentucky women's basketball team has been selected as a 4 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats will open NCAA play against 13-seed Liberty on Friday at Historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. The winner advances to play Kansas State (5) or Fairfield (12) in the second round on Sunday.

The tip times and TV designations will be announced soon.

Kentucky (22-7) is a 4 seed for the fifth time in program history. It has been a 4 seed or better 12 times and played in the tourney 18 times overall.

It marks the first time that the Cats will play in the NCAAs since 2022.

The No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region is USC, which features national player of the year contender JuJu Watkins. The 2 seed is perennial powerhouse UConn and the 3 seed is Oklahoma.