Advertisement
Matchup Analysis
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Since the start of last week CI has been breaking down Kentucky's season to date, which is almost at the halfway point
Every week Cats Illustrated is laying out Kentucky's standing in a number of important offensive and defensive
Since the start of last week CI has been breaking down Kentucky's season to date, which is almost at the halfway point