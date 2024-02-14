After several days of widespread speculation, Bush Hamdan has been named the new offensive coordinator at Kentucky.

Hamdan, 38, comes to the Wildcats after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Boise State last season. He has 15 years of experience at the college and NFL level, including stops at Missouri and Florida in the SEC.

“I’ve known Bush for a few years and spent some quality time with him in 2021,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops, who was forced to hire his fifth offensive coordinator in as many years after Liam Coen accepted the same position with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month.

“Since then, I’ve followed his career and have been very impressed by him. He’s coached under Chris Petersen, Steve Sarkisian, and Eli Drinkwitz, three coaches I have a ton of respect for, and I think he’s a rising star in the coaching profession. We are excited to bring Bush and his family to Lexington.”

"We are very excited to join the Big Blue Nation,” Hamdan said in a statement released by UK. “I’ve really admired Coach Stoops over the years and everything he’s done to build this program. It’s an exciting time to be at Kentucky and be back in the SEC. I can’t wait to get started.”

Boise State tied for the 2023 regular-season championship of the Mountain West Conference, then won the league championship game with a victory at UNLV. The Broncos ranked 32nd nationally in scoring offense (32.1 ppg), 26th in total offense (436.1 ypg) and seventh in rushing offense (214.9 ypg). They also ranked 16th nationally in third-down conversions (46%).

During Hamdan's time at Missouri, the Tigers ranked 32nd nationally (266.8 ypg) in passing offense during the 2020 season.

Hamdan spent 2017 as the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons and under his tutelage Matt Ryan became one of the NFL’s top passers. Ryan was sixth in the league in passing yards (4,095).

He was wide receivers coach at Florida in 2012.

Hamdan and his wife Brita, have three children, Sedona, Archer and Sahar.