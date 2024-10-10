Advertisement
in other news
Three-Point Arc: Takeaways from Pope's first Media Day
UK boss excited about his first group of Cats.
• Jeff Drummond
Acaden Lewis to return to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness
Big Blue Madness is a huge event, and Acaden Lewis will be there on a huge visit this weekend.
• David Sisk
Season PFF Grades: TE
Since the start of last week CI has been breaking down Kentucky's season to date, which is almost at the halfway point
• Justin Rowland
in other news
Three-Point Arc: Takeaways from Pope's first Media Day
UK boss excited about his first group of Cats.
• Jeff Drummond
Acaden Lewis to return to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness
Big Blue Madness is a huge event, and Acaden Lewis will be there on a huge visit this weekend.
• David Sisk
Dyllon Williams decommits from Missouri
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement