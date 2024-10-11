BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Vanderbilt

in other news
In our regular pregame feature, Cats Illustrated dives into some of the interesting numbers behind the Kentucky-Vanderbilt matchup on Saturday at Kroger Field...
0 - Interceptions thrown by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia this season. The grad senior transfer from New Mexico State, last year's C-USA Offensive Player of The Year, is completing 67% of his passes this season.
1st - Kentucky's SEC rank in first downs allowed (60) to the opposing offense. That also ranks second nationally.
2 - Sacks and tackles for loss needed by UK senior outside linebacker JJ Weaver to enter the program's top three in both categories for a career. He has recorded 19.5 sacks and 35 TFLs as a Wildcat.
5-9 - Kentucky's record under head coach Mark Stoops coming off an open date on the schedule.
14 - Consecutive field goals made by Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor dating back to the 2023 season, a school record.
17/3 - The last four Kentucky-Vanderbilt games have all been decided by either 17 points or three points. The two three-point games have come in Lexington, while the 17-point margins have been in Nashville.
25-333 - Receptions and yards for Vandy grad senior tight end Eli Stowers this season. He played at Texas A&M and New Mexico State with Pavia prior to joining the Commodores via the transfer portal.
26 - Votes for Vanderbilt in this week's AP Top 25 poll. Kentucky received one.
37.6 - Points per game scored by the Commodores, which ranks 22nd nationally and stands in contrast to Vanderbilt's 87 rank in total offense (367 ypg).
42:08 - Time of possession for Vanderbilt last week against Alabama.
49.25% - Vanderbilt's third-down conversion rate on the season, which ranks 19th nationally. The Commodores converted 12 of 18 last week against Alabama.
49-43-4 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Vanderbilt, but the Commodores won the last matchup in Lexington, 24-21, in 2022. It was Vandy's lone win in the last eight meetings between the teams.
55-9 - UK's record under Mark Stoops when leading at halftime.
56-22 - The Wildcats' record in Homecoming games. UK has hosted a Homecoming game every year since 1946.
84th - The Commodores' national rank in scoring defense at 25.6 points per game allowed.
335 - Rushing yards this season by Vandy's mobile quarterback, Diego Pavia.
1984 - The last year that Vanderbilt defeated Alabama. The Commodores upset the No. 1 Crimson Tide 40-35 last week in Nashville.