Advertisement

in other news

Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines

Cats Illustrated goes Behind Enemy Lines with Joey Dwyer of VandySports.com.

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Three-Point Arc: Takeaways from Pope's first Media Day

Three-Point Arc: Takeaways from Pope's first Media Day

UK boss excited about his first group of Cats.

 • Jeff Drummond
Acaden Lewis to return to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

Acaden Lewis to return to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

Big Blue Madness is a huge event, and Acaden Lewis will be there on a huge visit this weekend.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 8

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 8

Cats talk offensive prep for Vandy

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond
UK Basketball Media Day News & Notes

UK Basketball Media Day News & Notes

Mark Pope talks about the 2024-25 Wildcats.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond

in other news

Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines

Cats Illustrated goes Behind Enemy Lines with Joey Dwyer of VandySports.com.

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Three-Point Arc: Takeaways from Pope's first Media Day

Three-Point Arc: Takeaways from Pope's first Media Day

UK boss excited about his first group of Cats.

 • Jeff Drummond
Acaden Lewis to return to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

Acaden Lewis to return to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

Big Blue Madness is a huge event, and Acaden Lewis will be there on a huge visit this weekend.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson Headed to Big Blue Madness
Default Avatar
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement