Cats cap Round Rock Classic with win over Kansas
Three was the magic number for Kentucky on Sunday in its third and final game at the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Texas.
Patrick Herrera belted a three-run triple, Emilien Pitre bashed a three-run homer, and Evan Byers tossed three shutout innings out of the UK bullpen as the Wildcats topped Kansas 8-5 at Dell Diamond.
Kentucky (6-1) won two of their three games in the weekend event.
The Cats made the most of their nine hits, thanks in large part to the two big extra-base hits by Herrerra and Pitre to highlight a six-run fourth inning.
Seven different UK batters recorded a hit in the game, led by two apiece from Grant Smith and Pitre.
Kansas (3-4) had 13 hits on the day but stranded 11 runners on base against four UK pitchers.
Mason Moore started and worked 4.1 innings for the Cats before exiting with a high pitch count. The junior right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five.
Cameron O'Brien and Cooper Robinson worked the next 1.2 innings before giving way to Byers (1-0) who scattered three hits over his three innings on the mound to pick up the win.
Kansas starter Patrick Steitz (1-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings on the mound. He was victimized by a fourth-inning error that led to UK's big inning.
Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at home against Western Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.