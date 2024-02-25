Three was the magic number for Kentucky on Sunday in its third and final game at the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Texas.

Patrick Herrera belted a three-run triple, Emilien Pitre bashed a three-run homer, and Evan Byers tossed three shutout innings out of the UK bullpen as the Wildcats topped Kansas 8-5 at Dell Diamond.

Kentucky (6-1) won two of their three games in the weekend event.

The Cats made the most of their nine hits, thanks in large part to the two big extra-base hits by Herrerra and Pitre to highlight a six-run fourth inning.

Seven different UK batters recorded a hit in the game, led by two apiece from Grant Smith and Pitre.

Kansas (3-4) had 13 hits on the day but stranded 11 runners on base against four UK pitchers.

Mason Moore started and worked 4.1 innings for the Cats before exiting with a high pitch count. The junior right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five.

Cameron O'Brien and Cooper Robinson worked the next 1.2 innings before giving way to Byers (1-0) who scattered three hits over his three innings on the mound to pick up the win.

Kansas starter Patrick Steitz (1-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings on the mound. He was victimized by a fourth-inning error that led to UK's big inning.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at home against Western Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.



