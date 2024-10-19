Advertisement
Published Oct 19, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: The Blue-White Event
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's inaugural Blue-White Event on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. The event, which combined the Wildcats' annual intrasquad scrimmage with an NIL fundraiser, put both the men's and women's teams on the stage at newly renovated Memorial Coliseum.

