VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Blue-White Event Postgame

Advertisement

in other news

Mark Pope sees Ikenna Alozie fitting into what he wants to do at Kentucky

Mark Pope sees Ikenna Alozie fitting into what he wants to do at Kentucky

Mark Pope knows Ikenna Alozie's game well, and he sees it fitting into the style of play he wants to run at Kentucky.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Breaking down UK's haul at wide receiver

Breaking down UK's haul at wide receiver

With the commitment of Montavin Quisenberry on Wednesday, Kentucky now has four pledges from wide receivers in Daikiel

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Coach Speak: What Quisenberry can do for Kentucky

Coach Speak: What Quisenberry can do for Kentucky

Justin Haddix is the man to talk to if you want to know about what kind of player Kentucky is getting in Montavin

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Montavin Quisenberry flips to Kentucky

Montavin Quisenberry flips to Kentucky

Boyle County's Montavin Quisenberry has been discussed at length throughout the 2025 recruiting cycle as a name to

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
What Florida fans are saying

What Florida fans are saying

Take a look at what Florida fans are saying before this weekend's game against Kentucky.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland

in other news

Mark Pope sees Ikenna Alozie fitting into what he wants to do at Kentucky

Mark Pope sees Ikenna Alozie fitting into what he wants to do at Kentucky

Mark Pope knows Ikenna Alozie's game well, and he sees it fitting into the style of play he wants to run at Kentucky.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Breaking down UK's haul at wide receiver

Breaking down UK's haul at wide receiver

With the commitment of Montavin Quisenberry on Wednesday, Kentucky now has four pledges from wide receivers in Daikiel

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Coach Speak: What Quisenberry can do for Kentucky

Coach Speak: What Quisenberry can do for Kentucky

Justin Haddix is the man to talk to if you want to know about what kind of player Kentucky is getting in Montavin

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Advertisement
Published Oct 18, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Blue-White Event Postgame
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and Wildcats grad senior forward Andrew Carr talk about the Blue-White Event on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Carr had a team-high 25 points in the UK's annual preseason intrasquad scrimmage.

Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement