VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Florida Postgame

BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Florida
Digits of intrigue behind the Cats and Gators.
UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 17
Stoops offers final comments before Cats head to Florida.
Behind Enemy Lines
Before most of Kentucky's football games Cats Illustrated enlists the help of an expert and insider for the team the
Mark Pope sees Ikenna Alozie fitting into what he wants to do at Kentucky
Mark Pope knows Ikenna Alozie's game well, and he sees it fitting into the style of play he wants to run at Kentucky.
Breaking down UK's haul at wide receiver
With the commitment of Montavin Quisenberry on Wednesday, Kentucky now has four pledges from wide receivers in Daikiel
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after the Wildcats' 48-20 loss to Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville, Fla.
