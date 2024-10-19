Advertisement

BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Florida

BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Florida

Digits of intrigue behind the Cats and Gators.

 • Jeff Drummond
UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 17

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 17

Stoops offers final comments before Cats head to Florida.

 • Jeff Drummond
Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines

Before most of Kentucky's football games Cats Illustrated enlists the help of an expert and insider for the team the

 • Justin Rowland
Mark Pope sees Ikenna Alozie fitting into what he wants to do at Kentucky

Mark Pope sees Ikenna Alozie fitting into what he wants to do at Kentucky

Mark Pope knows Ikenna Alozie's game well, and he sees it fitting into the style of play he wants to run at Kentucky.

 • David Sisk
Breaking down UK's haul at wide receiver

Breaking down UK's haul at wide receiver

With the commitment of Montavin Quisenberry on Wednesday, Kentucky now has four pledges from wide receivers in Daikiel

 • Justin Rowland

Published Oct 19, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Florida Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after the Wildcats' 48-20 loss to Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville, Fla.

