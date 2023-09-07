News More News
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. EKU

The Cats and Colonels clashed in a 2017 game at Commonwealth Stadium.
The Cats and Colonels clashed in a 2017 game at Commonwealth Stadium. (Jeff Drummond)
In our weekly pregame feature, we take a look at some of the intriguing numbers leading up to Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Colonels...

1 of 2 - FCS teams to face two P5 opponents this season, EKU.

2 - Former UK players on the Colonels' coaching staff: Maxwell Smith (QBs coach) and CJ Conrad (TEs coach). Fourth-year EKU head coach Walt Wells was a quality control assistant with the Cats in 2018 and 2019.

3rd - Team preseason All-American by Phil Steele, EKU quarterback Parker McKinney. He holds school career records with 9,895 passing yards, 75 passing touchdowns, and 11,326 yards of total offense

4 - Straight appearances in the old I-AA (currently FCS) championship game by EKU from 1979-82. The Colonels won national championships in 1979 and 1982 under Hall of Fame coach Roy Kidd.

5-0 - The Wildcats' record in the all-time series with the Colonels. All five meetings are since 1998.

10th - Career 100-yard rushing game recorded last week by UK's Ray Davis, who had 112 yards in the Cats' 44-14 win over Ball State.

11 - Bluegrass State high-school products on the EKU two-deep depth chart for offense and defense. Four Colonels hail from Lexington.

17 - Straight regular-season non-conference wins by the Cats. That streak ranks third nationally behind Alabama (57) and Georgia (21).

30.9 - Barion Brown's career kickoff return average for UK after returning two kicks for 117 yards last week, including a 99-yard score for his second career TD.

46 - Rushing yards needed by UK running back Ramon Jefferson to reach the 3,000 mark for his career.

87.9% - Red-zone scoring rate for EKU last season, converting on 51 of 58 trips.

667 - Total yards allowed by the Colonels last week in a 66-13 loss at Cincinnati.

2,609 - Career rushing yards for the Cats' Ray Davis, which ranks sixth among all active FBS players.

7,048 - Career passing yards for UK quarterback Devin Leary, which ranks 24th among all active FBS players.


