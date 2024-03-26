Kentucky has its new women's basketball coach.

Kenny Brooks, who spent the last eight years building Virginia Tech into one of the top programs in the ACC, has been hired to fill the vacancy left when UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart chose to part ways with Kyra Elzy at the end of this season.

“We are extremely excited to bring Kenny Brooks to the University of Kentucky,” Barnhart said in a statement released by UK. “Kenny has a strong history of player development and championship performance at James Madison and Virginia Tech.

"When you combine his coaching excellence with his vision for this program and his passion to take us there, he is ideally suited to be head coach of the Wildcats. We are eager to introduce Kenny, (wife) Chrissy, and their family to the Big Blue Nation!"

Brooks, 55, guided the Hokies to a 31-5 record and a spot in the women's Final Four in 2023. He had a 180-82 overall record at Virginia Tech with four straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, also winning the ACC regular season title in 2024 and the ACC tourney title in 2023.

Prior to coaching in Blacksburg, he led James Madison to the most wins (303) in program history and the Dukes' first NCAA tourney win since 1991 when his 11-seed team upset sixth-seeded Gonzaga in 2014.

Between James Madison and Virginia Tech, Brooks has won 11 different conference championships.

“I am thrilled to be named the head coach of the Kentucky women’s basketball program,” Brooks said. “From the Big Blue Nation and the stunning landscape of the Bluegrass State to the UK Athletics brand and getting to compete in the Southeastern Conference, my family and I are excited about this new chapter in our lives.

"I want to thank Virginia Tech for the most joyful journey of my coaching career, and to the University of Kentucky and UK Athletics administration for this new opportunity. I don’t plan on wasting any time building a positive atmosphere, winning environment and a persistent program that Big Blue Nation can be proud of.”

A 1992 graduate of James Madison, Brooks played for three seasons under legendary coach Lefty Driesell. He and his wife have four children: Kendyl, Chloe, Gabby, and Nicholas.