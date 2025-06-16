Advertisement
Published Jun 16, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Summer Q&A Series - Collin Chandler
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky sophomore guard Collin Chandler met with the media on Monday to discuss returning to the Wildcats for another season, his recent wedding, and what he's learned about his new teammates on the UK roster.

