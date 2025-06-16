Chandler more comfortable entering Year 2 with Cats

Collin Chandler struggles to pinpoint an exact time during his freshman season at Kentucky when things started to click once again on the basketball court.

Chandler, who was a four-star prospect and Utah's "Mr. Basketball" after averaging 21.7 points at Farmington High School, found the transition to major college basketball challenging after spending two years in Africa as part of his Latter-day Saint mission before following Mark Pope to Lexington.

Midway through he 2024-25 season, it appeared he may be getting lost in the shuffle of Pope's deep and talented UK roster, but a series of injuries in the backcourt opened the door for a bigger opportunity to play.

Chandler finished the season with modest overall numbers but scored 57 of his 82 points in the Cats' final 11 games and made 12 of his last 23 attempts from the 3-point line after starting the season at 5-for-26. He played a key role in NCAA Tournament wins over Troy and Illinois, scoring 15 points, going 4-of-7 from the arc, and recording four steals.

"I feel like there's a lot that BBN didn't see in my journey of getting back and feeling comfortable and feeling confident," Chandler said Monday during a summer Q&A session at the Craft Center. "There's a lot that went into that."

One moment that helped things click off the court, however, might be contributing to taking bigger steps on the hardwood.

Chandler married his longtime girlfriend, Hannah, this spring. And while that may seem unusual to some of his friends and teammates in their early 20s, he says marriage has brought more balance to his life.

"I'm sure there's many things that I'll find out as time goes on, but what I will say is that basketball, a lot of it, is mental," Chandler said. "There's a lot of mental aspects to the game and your performance, and being around Hannah helps me a lot with that in kinda understanding what the focus of my life should be and being grounded.

"She helps me in that the way that I'm playing doesn't dictate the joy I'm feeling in my life."

It's clear that he's in a good place as summer workouts begin for the Wildcats, who have four players returning from Pope's first squad to go along with 10 newcomers, including a transfer portal class that some analysts consider to be the best in the country.

Chandler believes he will be in a better position to compete for playing time early in the season.

"I feel like I know my environment a little bit better," he said. "I was coming in a little bit blind last year of what to expect from just coming home as a missionary, kind of a whirlwind of life changing, and playing basketball for the first time at an extremely high level. I really didn't know what to expect, how to go about it.

"This year, the off-season, I know exactly what I'm supposed to be working on. I know what I can do. I have a lot of experience on the court for what I can do and things I need to be working on. I think I have a lot better vision of what I need to do. That's the biggest difference."

The 6-foot-5, 202-pound guard says the ups and downs of playing in the nation's best league helped show him exactly what he needed to be working on during the off-season.

"It almost seemed like everything was a surprise and a challenge," Chandler said. "... Ball-handling is one that's still a focus for me right now. Becoming a more confident ball-handler. Shooting at full speed with guys around you, contested shots. Playing off two feet... that's a big thing that I learned and developed."

Another aspect to his development is realizing the things that made him a prep star won't necessarily make him a star in the SEC.

"I don't want to be the same player that I was because there were a lot of things I needed to change," Chandler said.

He's following the example set by his ever-evolving head coach.

"He has the same hunger as us to get better every day, to learn from the people around him," Chandler said. "One thing I've noticed from Coach Pope is being willing to change."



