Published Jun 16, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Summer Q&A Series - Trent Noah
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Embed content not available

Kentucky sophomore guard/forward Trent Noah spoke to the media on Monday as part of the Wildcats' ongoing summer Q&A sessions.

