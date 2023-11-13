Kentucky's 48-21 loss to Alabama over the weekend leaves Kentucky at 6-4 with a 3-4 record in SEC play.

The Wildcats still have road games remaining at South Carolina and Louisville.

While bowl eligibility has already been achieved, where might the Wildcats end up? A lot depends on the next two weeks, but here's a look at what forecasters say.

Athlon Sports has Kentucky taking on Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Of course, the Wildcats and Hokies met in the same bowl game after the 2019 season with Lynn Bowden throwing the game-winning touchdown pass on the final play of Bud Foster's storied career as a defensive coordinator.

Over at the Action Network, Brett McMurphy projects a Kentucky-Kansas State Liberty Bowl matchup in Memphis on Dec. 29.

At ESPN, as usual, it's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach each making their bowl picks. Bonagura projects a Kentucky-Duke game in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The Blue Devils are 6-4 and coming off a 2OT loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Blue Devils beat Clemson earlier this season and climbed into the top-20 of the polls before their recent slide, which included a 23-0 loss to Louisville.

It's interesting that Schlabach is predicting a Kentucky-Clemson matchup in the Gator Bowl.

Jerry Palm forecasts a Kentucky-Duke Mayo Bowl, just like Bonagaura, over at CBSSports.com.