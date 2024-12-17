Washington named new UK receivers coach

Kentucky officially announced L'Damian Washington as its new receivers coach on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Washington comes to Lexington after spending the last two seasons in the same role at the University of South Florida. He was also the Bulls' passing game coordinator this season.

Washington, who has a playing background as a receiver at Missouri and in the NFL, helped USF's Sean Atkins become the first 1,000-yard wideout in program history during the 2023 season. The former walk-on had 1,054 yards receiving that season and finished his career with a Bulls record 160 receptions.

“We are very excited to add L’Damian to our staff,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement released by UK. “I’ve known about him for a few years as he coached my nephew, Drake Stoops, at Oklahoma. So, I have gotten some really good intel on his coaching style. He is young, energetic, and can relate to our players. He has an amazing story of perseverance and I think he will be a great addition to our team.”

Washington also coached at Southern University and Missouri, the latter under current UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan.

"I’m very proud to join the Big Blue Nation,” Washington said. “I’ve known the Stoops family for a while and being able to coach under one of the best head coaches in the country in Mark Stoops is an honor.

"I am also excited about working again with Bush Hamdan. Bush is one of the main reasons I got into coaching and he’s been a big influence in my life. What else excites me is the opportunity to work with this talented group of receivers. I knew Ja’Mori Maclin from his playing days at Missouri and we have a lot of young talent returning in Hardley Gilmore, Rico Crowder, Fred Farrier, and others. It’s an exciting time to be a Wildcat."

A native of Shreveport, La., he and his partner, Alexis, have two children, Banks and King.



