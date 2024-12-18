Insider's Take: Oklahoma WR JJ Hester

Kentucky has landed a major piece for next year's offensive line in the form of Bowling Green offensive tackle Alex
With Kentucky's offensive line work coming together in the portal, seemingly well, the next big question facing Mark
Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to and signed with Kentucky
It's odd to say it, but Kentucky's offensive line haul from the portal is coming together already.Odd because only two
Kentucky is closing in on a number of transfer portal commitments and we have the latest.
Kentucky has landed a major piece for next year's offensive line in the form of Bowling Green offensive tackle Alex
With Kentucky's offensive line work coming together in the portal, seemingly well, the next big question facing Mark
Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to and signed with Kentucky