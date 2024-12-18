Cats pick up commitment from portal OT Unamba

Kentucky has added a third piece to its offensive line via the transfer portal.

As previously reported on Cats Illustrated, New Mexico offensive tackle Wallace Unamba was scheduled to visit Lexington this week. On Wednesday, he elected to accept UK’s offer prior to his visit.

Unamba (6-4, 330) is a two-time junior college All-American. Originally from Garland, Texas, he played two years at Kilgore Community College before moving on to Florida Atlantic for one year.

He joins Bowling Green’s Alex Wollschlaeger and Arkansas’ Joshua Braun as part of the Wildcats’ effort to rebuild the “Big Blue Wall.” UK is expected to take at least one more player on the O-Line and potentially two.

Kentucky currently has five portal additions, three offensive linemen and two linebackers.

Stay tuned to CI for more updates.