Bat Cats split doubleheader to open season

Kentucky opened its season with an 11-0 win over Lipscomb on Friday afternoon in Nashville, but the Wildcats could not duplicate that performance in the second game of a weather-induced doubleheader, falling 3-1 to the Bisons.

The No. 20 Wildcats recorded their biggest opening-game win since defeating Furman 12-1 in 2007.

Senior pitcher Nic McCay (1-0) was strong in his UK debut, allowing just two hits and striking out four over five innings on the mound. The right-hander opened the game by throwing nine of 10 first-inning pitches for strikes.

Scott Rouse worked the final two innings, preserving the shutout for the Cats.

Kentucky backed the pitching staff with 13 hits, including a 4-for-5 game for newcomer Cole Hage, who also hit the Cats' first home run of the season. Patrick Herrera and Luke Lawrence each drove in three runs to match Hage in that column.

In Game 2, Lipscomb got a strong start on the mound from left-hander Rigo Ramos (1-0) who allowed only two hits and three walks over five innings. The Bisons' bullpen continued to keep UK off-balance, allowing just one run on one hit and two walks over the final four innings.

Ben Cleaver (0-1) started for Kentucky and took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He did have some good moments, though, striking out five of the 16 batters he faced.

Four UK relievers managed to keep the game close, but the Cats could not find any openings in the Lipscomb defense on several hard-hit balls. First baseman Dylan Koontz went 2-for-4 to lead the Cats at the plate.

After almost certain inclement weather on Saturday in Nashville, the series is scheduled to conclude on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.



