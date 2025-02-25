Bat Cats blast Evansville in home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Wildcats' home opener on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park produced a final score that one might expect more from a game next door at Kroger Field.

Led by a huge performance at the plate by senior catcher Devin Burkes, Kentucky rolled to a 24-3 victory over Evansville in a game that ended via run rule in the seventh inning.

It marked the most runs scored by a team in the seven-year history of KPP and matched the sixth-most in program history.

Burkes went 4-for-5 with three doubles, four RBI, and five runs scored in the blowout. Eleven different Cats had at least one hit, including senior outfielder Cole Hage who blasted his second home run of the season as part of a 3-for-4 day.

Freshman shortstop Tyler Bell collected two hits for Kentucky (5-1) and senior first baseman hit his first home run of the season.

The Cats, who batted around three times in the game, also drew nine walks, were hit by four pitches, and reached via three errors on a dreadful afternoon for Evansville's pitching and defense. The Aces dropped to 1-6 on the season.

The massive run support made it easy for the UK pitching staff. Highly touted freshman right-hander Nate Harris (1-0) made his first start, allowing only two earned runs on three hits and a walk over four innings on the mound. He struck out two.

Three UK relievers -- Robert Hogan, Tristan Hunter, and Tommy Skelding -- combined to hold the Aces to just one run on one hit over the final three innings.

RJ James (0-1) started and took the loss for Evansville, allowing seven runs (six earned) in his lone inning on the mound. Six of the 11 batters he faced reached by a hit.

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday at KPP against Morehead State. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET.



