VIDEO: Oweh, Carr talk prep for another Top 25 matchup

Kentucky guard Otega Oweh and forward Andrew Carr spoke to the media on Monday as the No. 14 Wildcats try to bounce back from a tough loss to Arkansas when they travel to Oxford on Tuesday night to face No. 25 Ole Miss.
UK boss talks disappointing loss to Razorbacks.
Wagner, Thiero, Ivisic combine for 52 points in Arkansas' 89-79 win.
Arkansas took down Kentucky in John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena.
First impressions from the Cats and Razorbacks in Calipari's return to Rupp.
