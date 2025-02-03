Advertisement
Published Feb 3, 2025
VIDEO: Oweh, Carr talk prep for another Top 25 matchup
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Kentucky guard Otega Oweh and forward Andrew Carr spoke to the media on Monday as the No. 14 Wildcats try to bounce back from a tough loss to Arkansas when they travel to Oxford on Tuesday night to face No. 25 Ole Miss.

