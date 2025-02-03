Sophomore season growth spurt boost's Ja'Hyde Brown's recruiting profile

Ja'Hyde Brown is a 2027 football prospect from the Commonwealth who will be in the spotlight over the next couple of years, and Kentucky's offer has something to do with that.

But the CAL standout, an Aspirations Gym product, also has other early offers from Louisville, Florida Atlantic, UMass, and most recently Southern Miss, so his recruiting profile is more than just one school taking a chance on him.

The 5'9, 165-pound standout attended Kentucky's junior day over the weekend as one of the most well-established local prospects in attendance and he spoke with Cats Illustrated afterwards to recap how it went, among other things.

"I got to meet the entire UK staff and then I met with Coach Marrow for about 30 minutes in his office alongside my dad," Brown said. "After meeting with Coach Marrow he made it clear that he has seen this movie before, drawing comparisons to former Wildcat standout and current New York Giant wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, whom I worked out with this past summer a lot. He also compared me to current signee and Mr. Football Montavin Quisenberry. Those comparisons speak volumes to me because those are two guys I watch because we all have a similar build and skill set as slot receivers and return guys. Finally, comparisons between Wan'Dale and I make sense due to us both working with the same trainer in Chris Vaughn. He has worked with Wan'Dale since high school and still does to this day. So he can correlate the similarities I have to him when he was in high school.

"Now, due to my having a four-inch growth spurt during the season, my game play hasn't quite reached the levels of Wan'Dale's high school film just yet. However, next season, the full comparison of our game will come to fruition and everyone will see why Coach Marrow and Chris compares us."

Brown said he enjoyed the atmosphere at Rupp and noted it was electric for John Calipari's return.

Previously he visited Kentucky as a seventh grader. He has also played at Kroger Field the last two years as CAL has back-to-back state championships with Brown on the roster.

Kentucky has made a strong impression so far.

"I like the program a lot, especially the facilities and how they incorporate former players throughout the football facility," Brown said. "That means a lot for me because it shows that they embrace their former players and their contributions to the program."

Brown said the first thing Marrow noted upon his arrival yesterday was the transformation of his body.

"I was 5'5, 135 pounds when he visited my school and 5'9, 165 at junior day. He was extremely impressed and asked what I have been doing. My response was simple: My trainer Chris Vaughn and Aspirations Gym. He's the best in the business in developing speed, power, strength, mentality, and nutrition, so I had to give him all the credit for my transformation for sure."

The 2027 prospect had been planning to attend a junior day at Louisville but the timing didn't mesh with his workout schedule.

"Once I'm locked in on a goal I try my best not to deviate away from it so I was unable to attend," he said.

Oklahoma, Ohio State, Southern Miss, UCF, and a host of MAC schools want Brown to visit.