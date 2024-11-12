VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats HC Mark Pope - Duke Postgame

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, forward Andrew Carr, and guard Otega Oweh spoke to the media after the No. 19 Wildcats' 77-72 win over No. 6 Duke on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in Atlanta.
The Kentucky offense struck quickly Saturday against Bucknell with beautiful passing and unselfishness.
Here are some of the most interesting numbers from Kentucky's 100-72 win over Bucknell to move to 2-0 on the season.
Sights and scenes from the Cats' 100-72 win over Bucknell.
Reserves give UK a 20-point effort, 12-assist performance.
UK's Brea, Kriisa talk about providing spark off the bench.
