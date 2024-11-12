Advertisement
Published Nov 12, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats HC Mark Pope - Duke Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, forward Andrew Carr, and guard Otega Oweh spoke to the media after the No. 19 Wildcats' 77-72 win over No. 6 Duke on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in Atlanta.

