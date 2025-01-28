Advertisement
Published Jan 28, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Tennessee Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media after the No. 12 Wildcats' 78-73 win over No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday night in Knoxville.

