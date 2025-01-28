Shorthanded Cats shine in win over Vols

Playing without three of the top eight players in its rotation, Kentucky found a way to snap a two-game losing skid with yet another resume-building victory on Tuesday night in Knoxville.

All five starters in a makeshift lineup scored in double figures against the nation's top defensive team, No. 8 Tennessee, as the Wildcats claimed a 78-73 win at Food City Center.

"Really special win for our guys," Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said. "We were feeling it after a couple of tough games and down a few bodies and playing against one of the best teams in the country. Couldn't be more proud of our guys' resolve and commitment and fight. It's a fun group to coach."

Amari Williams celebrated his birthday by leading No. 12 Kentucky (15-5, 4-3 SEC) with a double-double that included 10 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists. Koby Brea and Jaxson Robinson scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor chipped in with 14 and 12.

The Cats shot 50% from the field (25 of 50) and 50% from beyond the arc (12 of 24) against a Tennessee team that entered the matchup holding opponents to 58.4 points per game and 36% shooting from the field.

"It's always big when you come into somebody else's home and take that win," said Brea, who went 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from the arc for his best game since scoring 23 in the league opener against Florida.

Kentucky did it despite playing without grad senior point guard Lamont Butler and his backup, senior point guard Kerr Kriisa. Grad senior forward Andrew Carr was also pulled from the game after two minutes of play off the bench with his lingering lower-back issue.

The Cats also got big contributions from freshmen Trent Noah and Collin Chandler off the bench on a night when they needed it most. Noah came up with five points, and Chandler was active on the glass and disruptive on the defensive end of the floor.

"Trent had a huge steal and bucket for us and of course the big 3. He gave us really good minutes," Pope said. "Collin Chandler had his best night of the season by far. You're starting to see, this kid is incredibly special. He's just been off of his feet for two years. To play that way, in this environment, in this situation, against this team in particular, for him to fulfill the defensive assignments that he had was incredible... A brilliant effort."

Tennessee (17-4, 4-4 SEC) was held to just 34.7% from the field and missed 34 of its 45 attempts from 3-point range. The Vols had a 41-38 rebounding edge and committed only five turnovers but could not capitalize on those numbers due to the cold shooting.

Igor Milicic Jr. led the Volunteers with 19 points, while Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler added 15 and 13. That duo, however, combined to go 4-for-21 from long range.

Kentucky led for more than 35 minutes on the night. Tennessee's last lead came after an 11-0 run to take a 33-30 advantage at halftime. The Cats erased that by opening the second half with a 15-6 spurt.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Kentucky managed to hang on for the victory despite going the final 5:20 without a bucket and attempting only one shot from the field. The Cats kept Tennessee at bay by hitting seven of their last eight free throws and holding the Vols to 1-for-12 shooting down the stretch. That lone bucket by Chaz Lanier pulled UT within one point with 31 seconds to go, but Otega Oweh hit all four of his game-icing free throws.

GAME BALL:

Amari Williams, Kentucky -- The Cats' 7-footer from Nottingham, England, became the first player in program history to record a game line with 10 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists in a road win over a Top 25 opponent.

BY THE NUMBERS:

3 - Straight wins for Kentucky over Tennessee in Knoxville. The Cats have won five of their last six on Rocky Top and lead the all-time series 162-78.

6-1 - UK's record against Top 15 opponents this season. Those six wins tie the 2002-03 team for the most in program history in one season.

8/12 - Three-point shooting by UK wing Ansley Almonor in the last two games. Over five games, he has hit 14 of 23 for 61%

20 - Second-chance points for Tennessee on 18 offensive rebounds.

45 - Three-pointers attempted by the Vols were the most ever by a UK opponent.

QUOTABLE:

"He just put us on his shoulders and said, c'mon, let's do it. I respect him so much for that." -- UK guard Koby Brea on center Amari Williams.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Rupp Arena as it plays host to former UK head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season. The Razorbacks enter the matchup struggling at 12-8 overall and 1-6 in SEC play. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.