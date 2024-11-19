Advertisement
Published Nov 19, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Lipscomb Postgame
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media after the No. 9 Wildcats' 97-68 win over Lipscomb on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. UK improved to 4-0 on the season with the victory.

******

MARK POPE Q&A:

*

Advertisement