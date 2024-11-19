VIDEO: Cats Talk 97-68 win over Lipscomb
Kentucky's Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson, and Koby Brea spoke to the media after the No.9 Wildcats' 97-68 win over Lipscomb on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.
In a move that didn't come as a surprise, Caleb Wilson included Kentucky in his final five on Monday.
UK seeks to build on win over Duke.
UK boss talks about facing No. 3 Longhorns.
Caleb Cooper was once in Tennessee but attends Providence Day in North Carolina and now has offers from Kentucky and
It is early in the 2024-25 high school season, but for the second week UK prospects were in action.
