Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football

Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football

After Kentucky's blowout loss to Florida, you had some takes. That much was expected.Here are some of those hot takes

 Justin Rowland
Staff Takes: What to watch for in UK's first exhibition

Staff Takes: What to watch for in UK's first exhibition

It's hard to believe but the Mark Pope era is about to begin. It seems like only yesterday he was the hire from BYU and

 Justin Rowland
VIDEO: Chandler, Williams preview Cats' first exhibition game

VIDEO: Chandler, Williams preview Cats' first exhibition game

UK eager to face an opponent in tune-up for new season.

 Jeff Drummond
UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 22

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 22

Cats prepare for talented Auburn defense.

 Justin Rowland
Big announcement set

Big announcement set

Mikkel Skinner could be making his announcement very soon.

 Justin Rowland

Published Oct 23, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Ky. Wesleyan Postgame
Jeff Drummond
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media after the Wildcats' 123-52 win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in UK's first of two exhibition tune-ups for the new college basketball season.

