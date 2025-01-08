By the Numbers: UGA 82, UK 69

Cats Illustrated digs into some of the more significant numbers from Kentucky's ugly 82-69 loss to Georgia in Athens on Tuesday night.

47 ... First half points for the Bulldogs. The second half was tied at 35 but that first half 13-point deficit proved insurmountable. UGA shot 15/31 overall and 5/12 from three in the first half. They also had their way on the glass. UGA is a good first half scoring team but this was eight points above their average for the game's first 20 minutes.

38 ... Free throws attempted by Georgia. The Bulldogs scored 29 points at the free throw line. Kentucky fouled 25 times and that led to 38 free throws. UK attempted 19 free throws, half as many.

33.3% ... UGA's shooting percentage in the second half, when the Bulldogs hit just 8/24 FG attempts. However, Kentucky wasn't able to cut into that lead at all, as the second half was tied 35-35.

24% ... Kentucky's three-point shooting percentage in the game. The Wildcats connected on just 6/25 three-point attempts. Koby Brea hit two but it took nine attempts. It was brick city from outside.

13 ... Minutes played by starting big man Amari Williams, who was saddled with foul trouble for much of the game. He struggled when he played Williams was 1/4 FG with three turnovers and the team struggled.

8/14 ... Lamont Butler's field goal numbers for the game. He was above 50% from the floor. Everyone else on Kentucky's team combined to shoot 16/40. Butler and Garrison were the only two Wildcats to shoot above 50%.

8 ... Assists for Kentucky. Eight assists on 24 baskets is uncharacteristic for this team. Kentucky ranks No. 7 in the nation in assists per game (18.4). Lamont Butler led Kentucky with three assists in the game.

0.958 ... Points per possession for Kentucky. For the season the Wildcats average 1.186 points per possession, which ranks in the top-10 of the country. For context, 0.958 points per possession on the season ranks around No. 300 nationally, so Kentucky had an awful offensive performance.

-5 ... The best +/- score on the team for Kentucky was still underwater. Andrew Carr and Koby Brea were both -5 and that was the best mark on the team. But nobody was worse than -8, so the overall outcomes were similar regardless of who Mark Pope put on the court.