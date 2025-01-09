Facing the Blueprint

Now ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, Kentucky takes to the road for its second conference game of the year,
Kentucky's work in the portal continues and the Wildcats continue to target players across many position groups with an
Grad senior wing coming off a seven-trey game against Florida.
Get the latest on UK's football recruiting efforts in the portal at the House of Blue.
A New Year may have rung in, but many Kentucky recruits picked up in 2025 just as they had done last year.
Now ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, Kentucky takes to the road for its second conference game of the year,
Kentucky's work in the portal continues and the Wildcats continue to target players across many position groups with an
Grad senior wing coming off a seven-trey game against Florida.