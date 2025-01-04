Advertisement
Published Jan 4, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Florida Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media after the No. 10 Wildcats opened SEC play on Saturday at Rupp Arena with a 106-100 victory over No. 6 Florida. 

MARK POPE Q&A:

*

