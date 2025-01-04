QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 106, Florida 100

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. Florida came ready to play. The Gators looked like a team on a business trip coming into Rupp Arena. They looked every bit like a 13-0 team early in the game. Their execution on offense was deliberate and precise. In building that early double-digit lead Florida looked like a national contender.

2. Kentucky's response was mature. They ultimately created 15 points off turnovers and got a lot tougher on the boards. You could see the energy level elevate after Florida got that lead. Instead of having to scrap and use up all their energy chipping into a lead after intermission, that response totally changed the dynamics of the contest. The 16-0 run was high level.

3. Koby Brea picked a great game to go off. This was one of those back-and-forth games where if a guy got an opening, he was going to knock it down. Florida was going to get its points today, and Brea picked a great time to go off. He made it look so effortless even against good defense.

TRAVIS GRAF:

1. It can’t be understated how big of an SEC home opening win this was for Kentucky under Pope. They picked up a quad 1 win over an opponent that I seriously believe has the tools and moxy to be a final four squad. Great team effort as a collective unit, and they scratched and clawed the whole time.

2. Kentucky has to fix the slow starts. It’s become too regular in the past month of basketball. I don’t know if you come out and run different actions or start with a different game plan, or if you tinker with the starting lineup just to see if that fixes it, but Kentucky digs itself too much of a hole.

3. I’d love to see Andrew Carr at the 5 for extended periods of time. He gets hunted on defense too often by speed at the 4 spot, and is the only consistent big-man shooter on the roster. He needs to improve his rebounding output to reap the full benefits of him at the 5, but moving him closer to the basket defensively might help that.

DAVID SISK:

1. There are a million places to go in this one. It was an outstanding game by both teams. I’ll start with the 3-point shooting. This was what we expected before the year began, and Kentucky hasn’t quite lived up to it. They were sensational today going 14-for-29. Koby Brea led the charge going 7-of-9. Jay Bilas kept calling him the best 3-point shooter in the country, and there was no argument today. Six players hit 3’s, and there were several timely late ones by other players.

2. This team has been really good at putting together runs all year. UK has three separate explosions today of 16-0, 10-0, and 10-0. That’s 36-0. The first one was huge after a slow start. The second one was huge to stretch the lead before the half. Florida kept it close, but never could get over the hump from there.

3. Kentucky just has a collection of grizzled, experienced players who know how to play, and never get too excited. They got behind early, no problem. They got into several late shot clock situations, there was no panic. They just kept playing which they know how to do, and got the open looks.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. That was a fun college basketball game. Remember the days when we'd sit there and grind our teeth through a 57-53 rock fight? Both of these teams played an entertaining style and came up with big-time shots.

2. When Kentucky is on its game, like the Cats were today, the balance is something to behold. Six players in double-figure scoring, and your leader -- Koby Brea with 23 on the strength of 7-of-9 shooting from the arc -- does it off the bench. This is a big advantage UK has over many opponents. I'm not sure coaches can formulate a defensive plan to take away the top options when it's not clear what Plan A and Plan B are.

3. The Cats' rebounding remains a concern. They got beat 38-30 on the glass today, and Florida held a stunning 31-12 edge in second-chance points. It's somewhat remarkable that UK was able to find a way to win, given those deficits.