Carr, Chandler shine in Blue-White Event

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Andrew Carr showed Friday exactly why new Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was willing to make a 3 1/2-hour drive in the wee hours of the morning this spring to bring the grad senior transfer to Lexington as one of the key building blocks to his completely revamped roster.

The 6-foot-11 forward was the star of the Wildcats' inaugural Blue-White Event, an NIL fundraiser at historic Memorial Coliseum capped by UK's annual intrasquad scrimmage. Carr scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out four assists in leading the Blue squad to a thrilling 67-66 win over the White squad.

"I thought he was terrific," Pope said of Carr, the former Wake Forest standout who went 6-of-11 from the field, 3-of-4 from the arc, and 10-for-10 at the free-throw line.

"From the first time that I talked to Andrew, looking at his numbers and watching his film was insane last year. He's so skilled at every level of the game. He's skilled beyond the arc. He's skilled as a playmaker and a passer. He's skilled off the bounce and as a finisher around the rim. And he's growing into a terrific defensive player."

Carr had a humble take on his big night: "I think we learned a lot about our team and tonight is a great benchmark to kind of turn the page on the preseason and come together as one team."

There were other bright spots for both the Blue and White.

Freshman swingman Colin Chandler, who has been away from organized basketball for two years while on a Mormon mission trip that took him to Africa and England, may have been the crowd favorite with a surprising 19-point performance that included a pair of highlight reel dunks that nearly rallied the White squad to a comeback victory.

The 6-foot-5 Chandler was 7-of-10 from the field, 4-of-7 from the arc, also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"He was really aggressive, really smart," Pope said. "He's going to get better and better every day. Imagine taking two years without picking up a basketball and shaking that rust off.... He's going to be a big-time basketball player."

Jaxson Robinson, a grad senior wing who played for Pope the last three years at BYU, chipped in with 15 points for the Blue squad, including four 3-pointers.

Otega Oweh, a junior transfer guard from Oklahoma, stuffed the stat sheet for the White squad with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Ultimately, another freshman, Kentucky high school scoring king Travis Perry, won the game for the Blue squad by drawing a foul with the Elam ending in effect. Tied at 66 with no clock in effect, Perry was fouled by Otega Oweh on a drive to the basket and confidently sank his first free throw to end it.

The former Lyon County star and reigning Kentucky "Mr. Basketball" finished with six points and four assists on the night.

The Cats played without senior transfer guard Kerr Kriisa, who was held out with what Pope described as a "tweaked" hamstring as a precaution. "Not even a strain," he added.

While pleased with the competitive scrimmage, Pope said he wants to to see the Cats on the floor against unfamiliar faces.

"It's just time," he said. "For our progression right now, we desperately need to play against other teams.... I like our five guys. I think our 12 guys are insanely capable."

Kentucky plays the first of two exhibition games heading into the season on Wednesday at Rupp Arena against eight-time Division II national champion Kentucky Wesleyan. Tipoff is slated for 7 ET on the SEC Network.