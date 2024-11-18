Advertisement
Published Nov 18, 2024
VIDEO: Garrison, Butler Preview Cats' matchup with Lipscomb
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky center Brandon Garrison and guard Lamont Butler spoke to the media on Monday in advance of the Wildcats' matchup with Lipscomb on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

