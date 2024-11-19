Where UK ranks in the national stats

Take an updated look at where Kentucky stacks up relative to the rest of the country after Week 12 of the college football season.

Scoring Offense: 21.9 PPG (109th NCAA)

Total Offense: 340.5 YPG (107th)

Yards Per Play: 5.30 (105th)

Passing Offense: 183.4 YPG (114th)

Passer Rating: 119.25 (116th)

Yards Per Attempt: 7.0 YPA (84th)

Completion Percentage: 54.8% (125th)

Rushing Offense: 157.1 YPG (71st)

Yards Per Carry: 4.13 YPC (79th)

Third Down Conversions: 37.4% (95th)

Red Zone Scoring/TD Rate: 83.3% (80th) / 53.33% (109th)

Scoring Defense: 19.3 PPG (21st)

Total Defense: 321.9 YPG (29th)

Yards Per Play Defense: 5.67 YPP (75th)

Passing Defense: 188.5 YPG (28th)

Passer Rating Defense: 134.54 (73rd)

Yards Per Attempt Allowed: 8.2 YPA (116th)

Rushing Defense: 133.4 YPG (54th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.95 YPC (57th)

Third Down Defense: 39.13% (71st)

Red Zone Defense/TD Rate: 69.23% (6th) / 46.15 (12th)

Field Goal Percentage: 100% (1st)

Turnover Margin: -3 (88th)

Sacks By: 23 (45th)

Sacks Against: 27 (104th)

TFL By: 60 (49th)

TFL Against: 54 (65th)

30+ Yard Plays: 13 (121st)

30+ Yard Plays Allowed: 21st (81st)

The numbers here won't change much week to week save in exceptional cases (like Florida's yards per attempt with so many explosive plays against UK) so the season-long trend has continued: Offensive struggles, and defensive regression over the course of the year, Murray State being the exception.

The defense ranks among the nation's best units in terms of stopping the other team once they get into the red zone, and Kentucky has the most field goal makes for any team without a miss all year. Otherwise, there's not a lot to write home about.