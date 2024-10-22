VIDEO: Chandler, Williams preview Cats' first exhibition game

in other news
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
Four-star defensive lineman Christian Walker is heading into official visits and Kentucky's in a strong position.
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
Four-star defensive lineman Christian Walker is heading into official visits and Kentucky's in a strong position.
Week 8: CI's SEC Power Rankings
We're more than halfway through the 2024 college football regular season and so we're starting to get a much clearer
PFF Grades & Snap Counts
Take a look at PFF game grades and snap counts for every Wildcat who saw the field on offense or defense against the
in other news
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
Four-star defensive lineman Christian Walker is heading into official visits and Kentucky's in a strong position.
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
Four-star defensive lineman Christian Walker is heading into official visits and Kentucky's in a strong position.
Week 8: CI's SEC Power Rankings
We're more than halfway through the 2024 college football regular season and so we're starting to get a much clearer
Kentucky's Collin Chandler and Amari Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Wildcats' first exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan.
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- ATH