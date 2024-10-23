Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football

Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

After Kentucky's blowout loss to Florida, you had some takes. That much was expected. Here are some of those hot takes after Florida's 48-20 win over the Cats in the Swamp along with the typical buy/sell responses.

This is a topic that keeps coming up, most likely due to the heavy flirtation with Texas A&M in the offseason. I have never faulted Stoops as much as some for that. A&M is one of the few places in the country whose administration is all in on winning at the very highest level and tons of coaches would love that job. It's a tough pill for Kentucky fans to swallow but I don't have any evidence that Stoops is checked out or less interested than before. Folks keep saying it though and maybe they know something I don't. Just my take.

A lot of fans feel this way, no doubt. I'm of the mind that college football success, now, in the NIL/portal era, is about making all the right moves every offseason. The teams that are the smartest each offseason with NIL or more of a money ball approach will benefit from it. Success is less about building over several years than doing it really well one year at a time. Is Stoops the right coach to navigate that landscape? I'm not sure, but it does make me believe that what's happening right now doesn't necessarily have a huge bearing on what happens next year or the year after.

There are some good points in your argument. South Carolina was definitely down from where they were where at times. Florida has been down. Tennessee has been down until recently. Kentucky got Vanderbilt and Missouri when they were not very good. However, Kentucky was definitely improved and the old Kentucky wouldn't have gone on that bowl run or had two 10-win seasons, not even close. The improvement was real but helped out by league dynamics that weren't likely to sustain.

Buy, and this kind of thing is always going to drive angry fans crazy. The players out on the field have emotions and they're caught up in the heat of the game. They're not thinking about the big picture the way fans are. They're in a different headspace. But I did also see Barion Brown jawing at a special teams player on a kickoff touchback. Granted, he returned the next one for a touchdown, but there has been a little too much talk at times.

There's no doubt that ultimately the offensive issues have to go back to Stoops because it has been such a recurring issue. The inability to find offensive rhythm and consistent success has been a hallmark of the Stoops era. When he's won, he's often won in spite of the offense, or simply by really emphasizing complementary football and executing it well. I do think the numbers under Coen were substantially better and the numbers bear that out. But for most of Stoops' OCs, things have been very difficult and eventually that falls back on the head coach.

Buy. I've heard this from a number of people who were at the game. They echoed your point about the energy on the sidelines being much better for Florida than for Kentucky. That's not something you want to see and probably speaks to leadership. You want your best players to be your leaders, but is it obvious who the leaders are?

I'm definitely open to the take that the offensive issues don't fall primarily on Hamdan. At the same time, we can say definitively that the actual offensive results have been very poor. From yards per rush attempt to passer rating, from yards per play to red zone scoring, there's really nothing for them to hang their hat on. They have had plenty of missed opportunities, though, I will definitely grant you that. Most of the play calling has been good. I haven't been thrilled with some of the red zone play calling but in the big picture the play calling isn't so much an issue as the execution.

My view is Kentucky has some really good personnel that gives them a chance to match up with top teams. The defensive line making Ole Miss more one dimensional was a big part in that, but because the offense has been so limited the margin for error has been nonexistent. They just haven't played clean enough or finished drives well enough to duplicate those games against UGA and Ole Miss. It's just too much of a struggle for the offense. Defensively, I don't know what the heck happened over the weekend. Stoops gave Lagway a lot of credit and he deserves plenty for his playmaking ability but it's hard to fathom the swings for this team when you consider it wasn't only the Ole Miss game but nearly beating Georgia.