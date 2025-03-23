Advertisement
Published Mar 23, 2025
VIDEO: Cats Talk Win Over Illinois To Reach Sweet 16
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK

MILWAUKEE -- Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and Wildcats Amari Williams, Lamont Butler, and Koby Brea addressed the media after their 84-75 win over Illinois on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region at Fiserv Forum.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement