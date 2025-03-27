Advertisement
Published Mar 27, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - NCAA Sweet 16 Preview
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and the Wildcats spoke with the media on Thursday in Indianaplois ahead of their matchup with rival Tennessee in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

