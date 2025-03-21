Advertisement
Published Mar 21, 2025
VIDEO: Cats Talk NCAA Opener
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
MILWAUKEE -- Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and the Wildcats spoke with the media on Friday night after the Wildcats' 76-57 victory over Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Regional. 

