Published Dec 11, 2024
VIDEO: Cats Talk 78-67 Win Over Colgate
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky's Koby Brea, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams spoke to the media after the Wildcats' 78-67 win over Colgate on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

